KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has confirmed it is investigating two separate incidents involving the deaths of cats at Universiti Malaya (UM), following multiple complaints.

In a statement, DVS said it received a report on December 17 concerning the death of a cat at the Faculty of Business and Economics.

According to university management, the incident occurred on December 12, and the cat’s carcass was buried near the building.

The DVS Animal Welfare Unit, based in Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur, conducted an investigation the same day but was unable to perform a post-mortem due to the body’s decomposition, which provided insufficient evidence for further analysis.

Additionally, no witnesses were present, and the building lacked CCTV cameras, making it difficult to gather further details.

DVS said the second complaint, filed on December 20, reported the deaths of four cats across various locations on the UM campus, including the UM Library and the Faculty of Business and Economics.

The DVS team investigated immediately but found no physical evidence, such as carcasses or blood, at the reported sites.

The statement noted that university security officials informed DVS that the bodies were allegedly sent to an unidentified veterinary clinic by representatives of the University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM).

However, the DVS team was unable to obtain further information from KMUM representatives during the investigation.

DVS stressed that it is treating the incidents with urgency and is calling for anyone with relevant information to contact veterinary authorities via awa.dvs.gov.my