KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have successfully executed two high-profile operations that led to the seizure of imitation firearms, endangered wildlife, and unregistered pharmaceutical products in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed that the operations, carried out by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence (WCB/PSK) of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (JKDNKA), resulted in the seizure of items valued at an estimated RM436,971.00.

The first operation took place on December 17 in Kota Baru, Kelantan, where a local man was arrested following the discovery of 32 imitation firearms.

According to PDRM, investigations revealed that the suspect had been operating an online weapons trade for several months, selling the firearms to customers across the country.

During the raid, authorities also uncovered two white-rumped shamas (burung murai batu) being kept illegally without the necessary permits, violating the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

In addition, several boxes of unapproved pharmaceutical products were confiscated, breaching the Drug and Cosmetics Control Regulations 1984.

The following day, on December 18, PDRM launched a second operation in Kuala Lumpur, seizing 637 imitation firearms and arresting three individuals, including two foreign nationals at a premises on Jalan Raja Laut.

In its statement, PDRM reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying intelligence gathering and operations to tackle illegal activities effectively, ensuring public safety and order.

It also encouraged the public to provide information to assist in further investigations.