PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Malaysia aims to share its expertise, experience and best practices in the development, utilisation, and transfer of nuclear technology with Asean countries during its Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuklear Malaysia) director-general Dr Rosli Darmawan said the agency is prepared to share expertise in several key areas, including medicine and healthcare, food and agriculture, as well as the manufacturing of devices and equipment.

“Nuklear Malaysia is proud to contribute and participate in the Asean Chairmanship 2025.

“We wish to introduce the expertise and infrastructure we possess in the field of nuclear technology to all other Asean member countries,” he told Bernama.

Rosli said Nuklear Malaysia is also willing to share its experience in developing the National Nuclear Technology Policy 2030 (DTNN 2030).

Rosli said the implementation of DTNN 2030 is expected to contribute RM2.403 billion to the national economy by 2030, with an annual growth of 10 per cent in the export value of local nuclear technology-related products.

“The launch of DTNN 2030 on Sept 20, 2023, marked a significant milestone, particularly after 50 years of Nuklear Malaysia’s establishment,” he said.

Nuklear Malaysia, he added, will host the 8th Annual Meeting of the Asean Network on Nuclear Power Safety Research (NPSR) in line with the rotational policy among Asean countries.

“This will be Malaysia’s first time hosting the meeting since its inception in 2017.

“The annual meeting will discuss achievements and the implementation of activities planned under Asean NPSR, as well as address the needs of member states and plan annual activities,” he said.

As part of the meeting programme, Asean NPSR participants will visit the TRIGA PUSPATI Reactor (RTP), the only nuclear research reactor in Malaysia, which has been operating since 1982.

Rosli added that Nuklear Malaysia has been recognised as a Regional Training Centre (RTC) and is ready to share training experience and resources with Asean countries.

Additionally, the agency has been recognised as an International Collaborative Centre (ICC) by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 2023-2027 period. This recognition encompasses development, research, and training in nuclear science applications.

“With this recognition, Nuklear Malaysia is committed to continuing to share resources, knowledge, and expertise with Asean countries that are also IAEA member states,” he explained.

Malaysia will officially assume the Asean Chairmanship on Jan 1, next year, under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," reflecting its aspiration to foster a unified and prosperous Asean. — Bernama