SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has directed the immediate suspension of teaching and learning sessions at an Islamic school in Serdang near here following the reported death of a 12-year-old student believed to have been electrocuted.

Jais director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the directive, issued on Dec 19, was to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents and to facilitate investigations.

He said that the department is awaiting an investigation report from the Selangor Energy Commission regarding the safety of the building and will also request reports from other relevant technical agencies and the police for further action.

Additionally, a special report will be submitted soon to the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais), Selangor government, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“For the record, the school is registered under the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment 1988 (Amendment 2001) and administered by a school management board,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama