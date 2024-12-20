KOTA KINABALU, Dec 20 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah has finalised 75 per cent of its seat negotiations with other component parties for the coming state elections.

Its elections director, Datuk Peto Galim, said the concerned seats have been divided among them and the other three Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah component parties, while negotiations for the remaining 25 percent is expected to conclude latest by January next year.

Peto said the remaining seats include highly contested hotspots, adding that if no concrete agreements can be made by the area leaders, they will follow the normal procedure and seek help from the respective party presidents to resolve the issue.

When asked on what these hotspots are, he jovially denied to disclose the information.

“You can guess the seats. It’s very easy. What is important is that we can settle these discussions without any flipped tables or emotional conflicts, so we have to be ‘pro’ about these things,” he told reporters at the Sabah PKR office near Inanam today.

Sabah PKR information chief Razeef Rakimin said the negotiations at the PH level have been going smoothly without any complications and in harmonious settings.

He clarified that the delay for concluding the remaining seats is not due to any issue, but rather that this year end is full of various programmes to hold the discussions.

“In terms of cooperations, we have not made any decision yet, as we will look at offers from several parties before deciding,” he said.

PKR is among four component parties of Sabah PH, with the others being Democratic Action Party (DAP), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) and National Trust Party (Amanah). — The Borneo Post