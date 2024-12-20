PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — Social media influencer Kim Seri has denied fleeing to Japan amid allegations of fraud related to a travel package she organised.

As reported by The Star, Kim Seri, whose real name is Seri Azlina, stated that she would cooperate with authorities in response to police reports and the nearly half a million ringgit in losses tied to the tour package she offered.

“I never intended to run to Japan and I never had the intention of living in Japan. I am still in Korea. I am still here cooperating with any investigations being carried out on me,” she wrote in an Instagram story yesterday.

The Seoul-based Malaysian influencer issued a public apology and assured customers affected by issues with her South Korea travel packages that they would be refunded.

A viral video recently surfaced showing a woman claiming to be one of Kim Seri’s victims. In the video, the woman said she and her group were stranded at Incheon International Airport in South Korea because their flight tickets, promised by the influencer, were never issued. After checking with the ticket counter, they discovered their names were not in the system.

The complainant eventually returned to Malaysia on Tuesday with the assistance of another individual.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed to The Star that five reports have been filed regarding the matter.