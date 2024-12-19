KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Twelve Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) students have been remanded for four days to assist in investigations into the alleged assault of a fellow student, which reportedly caused him serious injuries.

Buletin TV3 reported that the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court approved the remand order today after the students were arrested following the incident, believed to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday at the UMT Male Residential College.

Police said the 21-year-old victim, an accounting student, claimed he was beaten in turns, strangled, kicked, punched, and struck with a blunt object. A wooden stick, believed to have been used in the assault, has been seized as evidence.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin told Buletin TV3 that preliminary findings suggest the incident stemmed from accusations made against the victim.

“The fight may have been triggered by accusations against the victim involving conduct contrary to human norms, but I won’t specify the allegations,” he was quoted as saying.

Medical reports revealed the victim sustained bruises but no internal injuries or fractures.

“The victim remains under observation,” Mohd Khairi confirmed.

He added that urine tests conducted on all 12 suspects returned negative results for drugs.

The victim contacted his parents in Melaka after the incident, and they took him to the Emergency Department of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons.