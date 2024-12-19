SHAH ALAM, Dec 19 — The next session of the Selangor State Assembly will begin on February 18, 2025, according to Speaker Lau Weng San.

He said the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, is expected to open the meeting, which is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“The date is deemed appropriate as it falls before the start of Ramadan. We feel the scheduled date is suitable to ensure that the meeting proceedings can be completed within the two-week period,” he told reporters after the Selangor School Aid Programme 2024 handover ceremony at Dewan Raja Muda Musa here today.

When asked about the session’s focus, Lau said Sultan Sharafuddin’s royal address at the opening ceremony is expected to be the highlight throughout the two weeks.

“In addition, we anticipate that flood-related issues will remain a key focus, based on the debates from the previous session, and we understand that Michelle Ng Mei Sze (Subang Jaya state assemblyman) will present a statement on the matter,” he said.

The last Selangor State Assembly meeting was held from November 15 to 27. — Bernama