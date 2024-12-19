KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has received 107.5 million e-invoices from taxpayers since the system was implemented on Aug 1.

LHDN tax operations department director (e-invoice division) Rasyidah Che Rosli said this was a positive response from taxpayers under the first phase as well as those under the second and third phases who were implementing e-invoicing voluntarily.

“This can be seen as a positive achievement, as more than 35 per cent (of the taxpayers) are doing e-invoicing voluntarily,” she told Bernama.

Rasyidah was interviewed prior to appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme on “Preparations towards the implementation of the second phase of e-invoice” here yesterday.

An e-invoice is a digital representation of a transaction between a supplier and a buyer, which includes transaction data such as the type of product, quantity, price, total amount to be paid, and tax information.

All taxpayers undertaking commercial activities are required to implement e-invoicing, with implementation taking place in phases according to annual turnover or revenue thresholds.

Rasyidah said LHDN targets 14,000 taxpayers under the second phase of e-invoice implementation starting on Jan 1, 2025.

This involves taxpayers with an annual turnover or revenue of more than RM25 million and up to RM100 million.

“We (LHDN) have given a six-month interim relaxation period for every phase of implementation, at least for taxpayers who are issuing consolidated e-invoices,” she said.

She added that LHDN also provides support to taxpayers in launching their e-invoice transition by offering guidelines and frequently asked questions on the system on its e-invoice microsite.

Taxpayers can transmit e-invoices through the MyInvois Portal which provides an information video on the method to implement the payments.

She said LHDN also provides a transmission mechanism through the application programming interface (API) integrated with MyInvois that allows taxpayers to select whether to develop their own system or to use the services of technology suppliers.

“We also have dedicated officers who conduct engagement sessions in every state to explain about the e-invoice implementation.

“In addition, we also provide a special e-invoice HASiL help desk that can be contacted on any operations or technical issue,” she said.

The public can visit LHDN’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my/e-invois or call 03-8682 8000 for information on e-invoice. — Bernama