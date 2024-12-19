PASIR MAS, Dec 19 — Three local men were fined RM2,500 each after pleading guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to charges of entering Malaysia from Thailand using an illegal route on Monday.

The men, Mohd Karlili Mohd Hussin, 33, who is the driver of the boat, along with passengers Lim Teik Hooi, 21, and Mohammad Azrol Azhar, 26, pleaded guilty after the charges were read in front of Magistrate Mohd Izdham Naim Che Ani.

They were charged under Section 5(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 with entering Malaysia from Thailand through an illegal route in Rantau Panjang here at about 4pm on December 16.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Mahfuzah Hamizah Mohd Ariff while all three of the men were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (NLAF) lawyer Tiara Shahira Mohd Wira.

Mahfuzah Hamizah had earlier requested for a sentence commensurate with the crime so that it would be a lesson for the offenders to use permitted routes, while Tiara Shahira sought a minimum sentence in her appeal.

The court then set a fine of RM2,500 for each of the offenders and one month’s jail should the fail to settle their fines.

The case is the first charges recorded after the Kelantan police stressed that they would arrest any Malaysian using illegal routes to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border, especially along Sungai Golok from December 1. — Bernama