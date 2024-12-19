KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The US$346 million lawsuit filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 10 other companies against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, alleging the use of misappropriated 1MDB funds to purchase luxury goods, is now under the jurisdiction of High Court Judge Wan Muhammad Amin Wan Yahya.

The development was confirmed by lawyer Villasha Anbalagan, who represents all the plaintiffs, comprising 1MDB and the 10 companies.

“Today was the first case management before the new judge, Justice Wan Muhammad Amin Wan Yahya. The court has fixed February 7 next year for the parties to update the status of the suit,” she said in a WhatsApp message following the proceedings conducted via Zoom.

Last month, High Court Judge Justice Leong Wai Hong, a former partner at Messrs Skrine, recused himself from presiding over the lawsuit after granting Rosmah's application, citing his connection to the law firm.

Rosmah’s recusal application raised concerns over a conflict of interest, as Skrine is representing 1MDB in a civil suit filed against her husband, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and several 1MDB officials.

Before Justice Leong, the case was presided over by High Court Judge Justice Adlin Abdul Majid, who dismissed Rosmah’s initial recusal application on September 9, on the grounds stating that she failed to provide evidence of a real danger of bias.

However, Justice Adlin’s consequent transfer to the High Court’s Intellectual Property Division, led to Justice Leong taking over the case.

The lawsuit, filed on May 9 this year, involves 1MDB and its five subsidiaries — 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited, Global Diversified Investment Company Limited, and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The five other companies are Affinity Equity International Partners Limited, Alsen Chance Holdings Limited, Blackrock Commodities (Global) Limited, Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Limited, and Brightstone Jewellery Limited.

The plaintiffs have named Rosmah and a woman identified as Shabnam Naraindas Daswani, also known as Natasha Mirpuri, as the first and second defendants, respectively.

They are seeking a court order demanding Rosmah pay US$346,010,489 or an amount deemed appropriate by the court.

The plaintiffs are also seeking declarations that the first to sixth plaintiffs hold rightful ownership of the luxury items, which are purportedly in Rosmah’s possession. — Bernama