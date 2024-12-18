TUMPAT, Dec 18 — Vegetable prices are expected to stabilise by March next year after the Northeast Monsoon season ends, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He explained that unpredictable weather has reduced the supply of vegetables, leading to price hikes.

“Every monsoon season, this issue arises, and we have received reports indicating a rise in vegetable prices.

“We anticipate that the issue will be resolved by March next year, with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) playing a key role in ensuring adequate vegetable supply in the affected states,” he told reporters at the Bunga Raya Area Farmers Organisation today.

Earlier, Mohamad distributed Phase 2 of the special cash assistance to 10,628 padi farmers in Kelantan affected by this year’s floods, amounting to RM6.3 million.

Mohamad revealed that initial losses in Kelantan’s agricultural sector due to floods since last month are estimated at RM33.2 million, affecting 4,888 individuals.

“A total of 10,229.12 hectares of agricultural land were impacted, including 9,958.29 hectares of padi fields involving 4,207 farmers, while the remainder comprised fisheries and other crops.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), along with its departments and agencies, remains committed to assisting all affected groups in line with the core value of compassion under Malaysia MADANI,” he said. — Bernama