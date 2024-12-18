PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din has been reappointed as the chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for another two-year term, effective March 1, 2025.

MCMC confirmed the appointment with Bernama. Earlier media reports stated Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil extended Mohamad Salim’s tenure on Monday.

He was first appointed MCMC chairman for two years, from March 1, 2023, to Feb 29, 2025.

It was reported that the commission recorded its best financial performance under his leadership, achieving a net income of RM1.13 billion last year.

This was an increase of 38 per cent compared to RM820.6 million the previous year. — Bernama