JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — A former Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) senior officer, who was previously attached to the agency’s Tanjung Sedili maritime zone, was ordered by the Sessions Court here today to defend himself on charges of accepting a bribe of RM10,000 about four years ago.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail ruled that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the accused, Mohd Zulfadli Nayan, 43, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Lawyer Mohd Fazaly Ali Mohd Ghazaly, who represented the accused, told the court that his client had chosen to give a sworn statement during the defence proceedings.

He also said that the defendant plans to present seven to eight witnesses during the proceedings, which are scheduled for January 8, 13, 14 and 17, February 20 and March 3 and 4 next year.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong.

On May 23, 2021, the accused, who is currently on suspension as the MMEA senior assistant director of the International Relations and Coordination Branch of the Malaysian Maritime Headquarters, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Based on the charge sheet, Mohd Zulfadli was alleged to have received a cash bribe of RM10,000 from shipping company owner Wan Mohd Fauzi Wan Kamaruddin at a restaurant in Jalan Yahya Awal here at 10pm on October 2, 2020.

The accused is charged with using his position at the time to not take action on the investigation into the vessel MT Singa Gangsa owned by Alamgala Resources Sdn Bhd, which was detained by KM Mulia of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone on September 17, 2020.

For the act, he is charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code relating to public sector graft which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both, if convicted.