KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A garbage truck crashed into three houses in Taman Bukit Mewah, Kajang yesterday after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at around 3:40pm while the driver and three crew members were conducting waste collection in the area.

Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said in a statement today, “At the time, the driver and three staff members were performing their duties when the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to crash into houses on the right side of the road.”

No fatalities were reported.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer, Sergeant Izzatul Aira, at 017-2737696.