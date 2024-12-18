PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Sabah’s tourism industry grew at 3.0 per cent in 2023, contributing 11.7 per cent to the state’s economy, according to the Regional Tourism Satellite Account (RTSA) Sabah statistics issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

DOSM chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the Gross Value Added of Tourism Industries (GVATI) in Sabah recorded RM13.1 billion in 2023 (2022: RM12.7 billion) with the favourable performance of Sabah’s tourism industry was supported by retail trade activity, and accommodation, food and beverage serving services.

“In terms of growth, retail trade posted a growth of 2.2 per cent and accommodation, food and beverage serving services grew at 2.7 per cent.

“Furthermore, travel agencies, culture, sports and recreational and other tourism services; and passenger transport services and retail sale of automotive fuel, was also further expanded 4.4 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir further added that the internal tourism consumption in Sabah amounted to RM8.2 billion, and was supported by inbound tourism expenditure in 2023.

The inbound tourism expenditure contributed 50.9 per cent (2022: 45.5 per cent) to the internal tourism consumption, in line with a significant resurgence of tourism activities globally in 2023 after the pandemic Covid-19.

“Nevertheless, the contribution of domestic tourism expenditure reduced to 49.1 per cent in 2023 compared to 54.5 per cent of internal tourism consumption in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said domestic tourism expenditure in Sabah posted RM4.0 billion (2022: RM3.2 billion) and grew at 26.7 per cent in 2023.

Mohd Uzir added that the tourism industry in Sabah has also provided employment to 362,700 persons, with a growth of 7.1 per cent.

“Hence, employment in Sabah’s tourism industry has contributed 22.4 per cent to the overall employment in Sabah. The retail trade, accommodation and food and beverage serving services were the main contributors to employment in Sabah’s tourism industry with a combination share of 86.0 per cent in 2023,” he added. — Bernama