KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A Sessions Court here acquitted and discharged a man known as ‘Hot Daddy’ and two women who were charged with advertising prostitution, selling pornographic videos, and possessing obscene material earlier this year, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The three accused — Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, and Norhidayah Mahadi, 24 — faced the charges in connection with an online prostitution advertisement.

According to the national daily, Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtaruddin made the ruling after the prosecution revealed that an arrest warrant issued for the accused could not be executed.

Despite three attempts to serve the warrant, the accused could not be located, and efforts to trace them were unsuccessful.

The court also noted that the sureties failed to appear in court and did not provide any explanation for the absence of the accused.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abdul Latip had requested an extension of the arrest warrant period to allow police to determine whether the accused were still in Malaysia or had left the country.

“The arrest warrant could not be executed, and notices to the sureties have been delivered, but they have never appeared to explain their absence,” Nidzuwan was quoted as saying.

Defence lawyer Razif Toha, representing all three accused, did not oppose the prosecution’s request.

The charges stem from an incident on January 16, when the accused were allegedly involved in advertising prostitution services through the X app, under the handle NOTYOURDADDYY (@HOTDADDYYXX).

The trio faced charges under Section 372(1)(e) of the Penal Code, which deals with the advertisement of prostitution, and Section 34 of the same Code.

If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison, whipping, and a fine.