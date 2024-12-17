KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — The Sabah Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 7,010 cartons of duty-unpaid alcoholic drinks worth RM819,548.64 in three raids at Sepanggar Port here recently.

Sabah Customs Department assistant director general Siti Mang said the first raid was made by Customs officers after they spotted suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner at the port on November 12.

“Upon inspection, Customs officers found 2,500 cartons of ‘Hellsegga Beer’ worth RM302,328 including tax,” she told a press conference today.

During the second raid on the port on December 20, Customs officers inspected a container with suspicious items after it went through the scanner machine.

“About 2,010 cartons of ‘Chivas Regal 12 Years’ and ‘Anchor Beer’ worth RM219,543.84 including tax were found inside the second container.

“The third raid, also at the Sepanggar Port, was made after Customs officers were tipped off regarding suspicious items inside a container as it went through the scanner machine on Dec 3,” she said.

According to her, Customs officers found 2,500 cartons of Carlsberg Beer worth RM297,676.80 including tax upon inspection.

“All the alcoholic drinks from the three cases were seized and the cases are still under investigation,” she said.

In a separate development, Siti said Customs officers seized 28,000kg of frozen chicken tails at Sepanggar Port on December 6.

She said the frozen items, worth RM47,600 including tax, were confiscated as they did not have a proper permit.

She added all the cases are being investigated under the Customs Act 1967. — The Borneo Post