KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — A rare sighting of a dugong in the diver’s haven of Mabul Island yesterday has gotten local conservationists excited.

Reef Check programme manager Adzmin Fatta said a video from dive operator and resort Aloha Mabul Scuba Lodge, shared in his WhatsApp group, showed a dugong in the waters around Mabul.

“The footage captures the first confirmed sighting of a dugong (Dugong dugon) in Mabul, Semporna.

“Filmed by divers from Aloha Mabul Scuba Lodge, the video beautifully showcases the dugong’s graceful movements as it grazes on a patch of Halophila seagrass,” said Adzmin.

Mabul is the nearest island to the famed Sipadan Island and populated with several dive resorts and a local Bajau Laut fishing community.

Although many people stay on Mabul with the aim of diving around Sipadan Island, the reefs around Mabul, particularly Paradise 1, are also known for spotting interesting marine life such as the flamboyant cuttlefish, blue-ringed octopus, baby seahorses, frogfish, ghost pipe fish and clownfish.

“This rare sighting here is a moment of wonder for all of us who cherish marine life.

“At the same time, it serves as a powerful reminder of the need to protect our seagrass ecosystems — not only for turtles and fish but also for rare marine mammals like this dugong,” said Adzmin.

He said that he hoped the sighting would promote more environmental awareness among the local community and dive industry to encourage good conservation practices.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage responsible interaction if anyone happens to encounter this mammal again in Mabul to maintain a safe distance to avoid disturbing it and prevent overcrowding, which can cause unnecessary stress.

“Most importantly, I hope it is not exposed to human threats including fish bombing, boat strike and probable poaching,” he said.