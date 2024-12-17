PUTRAJAYA, Dec 17 — Malaysia strongly condemns the Zionist Israeli Regime’s decision to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, in blatant violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said Israel’s airstrikes targeting various locations in the Syrian territory are against the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

“Malaysia calls on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by ensuring Israel immediately halts all illegal attacks and holds it accountable for the illegal occupation of the Syrian land, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 497 (1981).

“Malaysia demands Israel to adhere to international law and relevant UN resolutions, including Resolution 79/83 adopted on Dec 3, 2024,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and stands ready to collaborate with the international community to pursue lasting peace, security and stability in Syria and the wider Middle East region. — Bernama