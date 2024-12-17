KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Repair works at the ground zero site of the sinkhole incident in front of Wisma Melayu here are expected to be completed by the end of this month, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said regular activities in the area are expected to resume early next year.

“Restoration work at the second sinkhole site, located in front of the Jalan Masjid India police beat, has been fully completed, and nearby roads and alleys were reopened to the public on Nov 10,” she said when replying to a question from Senator Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh.

Dr Zaliha added that the government has approved an allocation of RM10 million under Budget 2025 to assist Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in conducting geotechnical studies on soil structure at major roads in the federal capital.

She added that DBKL is also compiling feedback from various agencies to be included in its reports and analyses of soil investigation data. — Bernama