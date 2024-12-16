KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Police arrested a male celebrity at a terraced house in Cyberjaya with two transparent packets suspected to contain cannabis.

According to Harian Metro, Sepang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said that an interrogation revealed the individual had been using drugs for eight years.

“The raid was carried out at the terraced house, which is also his residence,” he said.

“Police are currently completing the investigation papers before submitting them to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.”

He confirmed that the matter is being investigated under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The 41-year-old celebrity, who previously participated in a reality television show, has been remanded for five days beginning yesterday.

The arrest took place at 3.10pm during a raid by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sepang District Police Headquarters.

Investigators discovered two transparent packets containing suspected cannabis, with a total weight of 60.3 grammes.

A urine test confirmed that the suspect tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in cannabis.