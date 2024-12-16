KUCHING, Dec 16 — A retired renovation contractor from Penang won the RM21.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on December 8 by betting on the car registration numbers of his family members.

The 64-year-old winner told STM Lottery that he had been betting on the pair of car registration numbers — 5841 & 1562 for years without fail, according to STM Lottery in a statement today.

“I feel relieved when the numbers that I have been betting on persistently have finally come out as the winning numbers. I immediately spotted the numbers when they emerged as the Toto 4D’s second and third prize.

“I was speechless and overjoyed when I checked my ticket against the results,” he said.

The winner said his newfound wealth guarantees him a comfortable retirement and that he would place the winnings in a fixed deposit to ensure a steady generation of income.

The total RM21.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 was shared by the winner, who walked away with a whopping RM21,314,124 and another i-System winner from Selangor, who won RM203,962.75.

It is also worth mentioning that a total of RM6.15 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 was partially won from the total RM20.1 million jackpot on November 24.

The winnings were shared by four i-System ticket winners from Sabah, Sarawak and Penang.

A winner from Penang claimed the largest portion of the winnings, amounting to RM4,473,774.75.

The 39-year-old winner, who works as a driver, said his pair of winning numbers were derived from his car registration numbers — 9666 & 1018.

“I work as a driver and my car has rewarded me for my hard work, I am very happy to use the winnings to start my own business,” he said. — The Borneo Post