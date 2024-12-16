KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia Airlines is enhancing its services for the upcoming peak travel period by adding 112 additional red-eye flights between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and East Malaysia from December 19 to January 1, 2025.

In a statement today, the national carrier said this expansion aims to accommodate the increased travel demand during the festive season and Chinese New Year.

The additional flights include up to 66 extra services to and from Sabah, covering Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Sandakan (SDK), and Tawau (TWU), as well as 46 additional flights to and from Sarawak, including Kuching (KCH) and Miri (MYY).

With these additions, Malaysia Airlines will operate up to 596 flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia during this period, providing more flexibility and convenience for travellers.

The airline is also offering fixed fares for the Chinese New Year period, according to the statement.

One-way fares start at RM 349 for travel to and from Sabah and Sarawak, available exclusively on Malaysia Airlines’ official website and mobile app.

It said these fares are designed to make travel more affordable for those wishing to reunite with loved ones during the festive season.

The airline will also operate 102 additional red-eye flights between January 24 and February 4, 2025, bringing the total number of flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia to 219 per week.

“These initiatives align with our strategic focus on meeting the dynamic travel demands of our customers. By introducing affordable fixed fares for Chinese New Year, increasing flight frequencies during the peak year-end season, and expanding regional connectivity, Malaysia Airlines is not only enhancing accessibility but also strengthening its position as the airline of choice,” said Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

To further improve regional travel options, Malaysia Airlines will introduce a seventh daily flight frequency to Jakarta (CGK) from January 28, 2025, providing greater convenience for both business and leisure travellers between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Passengers can book their flights on the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app.

With the year-end peak travel season approaching, travellers are encouraged to check in online via the official app or website and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure to ensure a smooth travel experience.

For more information, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or download the official mobile app for the latest updates and promotions.