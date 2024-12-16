KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Authorities are already acting against the photo touts operating in the vicinity of KLCC but their efforts will not be effective unless the public also play their part, said Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) said she observed during a visit to the location that the touts were still working close to the the mall despite barred from offering their services in its premises.

Dr Zaliha said the police in the area have already conducted operations against the touts following complaints of coercion, but the public must also play its role to discourage the touts from returning.

“First, do not use such services – because without a ‘willing buyer,’ there will be no ‘willing seller.’

“Second, if you encounter services that cause discomfort or concern, immediately report them to the nearest police station for enforcement action,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Dr Zaliha said a concerted effort from the authorities and the public was the most reliable way to stamp out the problem effectively.

The photo touts, mostly east Malaysians trying to earn a side income, have become a regular feature in the KLCC, offering their services to tourists and visitors.

However, fierce competition led to squabbles and altercations that caused the mall’s management to bar the touts from working inside its premises including the park.

Recommended reading:

KLCC ‘photo touts’ a side hustle offering snapshot deals, but nuisance sparks tensions among tourists and locals