KUCHING, Dec 16 — As 2024 draws to a close, Sarawak reflects on a year defined by profound moments of transition, unity and heritage affirmation.

This year has been one of introspection, renewal, and progress. From mourning the loss of an iconic leader, to embracing new leadership and solidifying its identity through the official naming of the state flag, Sarawak has navigated pivotal milestones.

In February, just over a month into the year, Sarawak bid farewell to Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, a towering figure in the state’s political, economic, and social spheres.

The fourth chief minister, and seventh governor of Sarawak, passed away on February 21, at the age of 87, in a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Widely regarded as the Father of Modern Sarawak, Abdul Taib’s visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to the state left an enduring legacy.

Under Abdul Taib’s leadership, Sarawak reached remarkable milestones in political stability, economic diversification, and social cohesion. The state transitioned from being heavily reliant on natural resources, to becoming an industrial-driven region, particularly excelling in the promotion of renewable energy.

During his 33-year tenure as the chief executive of Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak emerged as an economic powerhouse, celebrated for its political stability and harmonious social fabric.

Abdul Taib’s politics of development philosophy ensured steady progress, establishing a model of growth and governance, admired nationwide.

With the end of one era came the beginning of another.

Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, 77, was appointed as the eighth Governor of Sarawak, entrusted with steering the state’s aspirations into the future.

A distinguished Sarawakian with a storied career, Wan Junaidi took his oath of office on January 29, just three days after receiving his instrument of appointment from the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Possessing extensive experience in the country’s administration, Wan Junaidi’s public service career began in 1964, when he joined the Royal Malaysia Police, just a year after Malaysia’s formation.

His baptism of fire as a law enforcer came during his tenure with the Police Field Force, serving in the Rajang Area Security Command (rascom) from 1968 to 1973 — a tumultuous period marked by Communist insurgency.

In 1978, Wan Junaidi earned a law degree from Buckingham University, enhancing his expertise as he transitioned into a legal career. This foundation paved the way for his political journey, culminating in his election as a Member of Parliament (MP) in 1990.

For 32 years, until his retirement in 2022, Wan Junaidi served as an MP, holding numerous key positions, including three federal ministerial portfolios, the roles of Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker and Dewan Negara president, and finally, as the governor of Sarawak.

As Sarawak ushered in 2024, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg made a historic announcement during the state-level New Year’s Eve celebration in Kuching, officially naming the state flag, Ibu Pertiwi.

Before making the announcement, Abang Johari explained that the flag, adopted by the Sarawak government in 1988, had never been given a specific name — unlike Malaysia’s flag, which is known as the Jalur Gemilang.

“Ibu Pertiwi symbolises Sarawak’s sovereignty and reflects the greatness of the state, represented through the red, black, and yellow colours of the flag.

“All Sarawakians must be committed to safeguarding Ibu Pertiwi and working together to further develop this state, and achieve even greater progress,” Abang Johari emphasised.

His announcement came at a momentous time, following the grand hoisting of a giant version of Ibu Pertiwi atop the tallest flagpole in South-east Asia, which had been erected as part of a new public square in Kuching, now known as Dataran Ibu Pertiwi.

This year also witnessed Sarawak, once again, hosting the Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma. This is the third time Sarawak has hosted the biennial sporting events.

In this year’s Games, Sarawak narrowly edged past the Federal Territories, by a single gold medal, to claim the Sukma championship for the fourth time. The state ended the Games with an impressive haul of 76 gold, 55 silver, and 70 bronze medals. Sarawak had previously won the Games in 1990, 1992, and 1994. — Bernama