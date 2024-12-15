SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stressed that he will remain in the state until the end of this term to ensure the stability of the economy and the Unity Government.

He said this in a statement following various speculation that had gone viral.

“I’ve seen all types of speculation which have gone viral in the past two or three days. As advised by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, His Royal Highness has consented for me to relay this advice to everyone.

“I will remain in Selangor until the end of this term to ensure the stability of the economy and the Selangor Unity Government,” he added in the statement via WhatsApp tonight.

Previously, the media had reported claims that Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz would quit Umno and join PKR as well as allegations that Tengku Zafrul will helm Selangor, replacing Amirudin who will join the Cabinet. — Bernama