JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — A 59-year-old man who was caretaker of a charity home in Kulai was today charged at the Sessions Court here with raping a 17-year-old girl who was a resident there and his ward.

He was also charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglecting, abandoning or exposing those under aged 18 in a manner likely to cause the minor physical or emotional injury, for which he can be fined a maximum RM20,000 or jailed up to 10 years, or both if found guilty.

The first charge was made under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which prescribes a jail term that may extend to 20 years and whipping for those found guilty.

“The accused pled not guilty and the court allowed bail at RM10,000.00 with two sureties for each charge,” Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said in a statement today.

He added that the police, in a joint operation with the Welfare Department have since rescued the victim from the charity home.

He said the accused is still under police remand until tomorrow and that the next court mention for this case is scheduled for January 28, 2025.

He advised the public against making speculative remarks that could jeopardise the prosecution and guardians to take proper care of their wards.

The accused is not named to protect the privacy of the underaged victim.

Malay Mail previously reported that the teenaged girl claimed to have been raped by the same man since she was 13, leading to her pregnancy and the birth of a child in 2022.

The girl also claimed that the alleged perpetrator barred her from school between 2020 and 2022, sold her baby to a couple in Perak, and continued to abuse her after the delivery.

The case came to light after the girl confided in a visitor to the charity home, which resulted in a police report on November 29.

The victim claimed the 59-year-old caretaker sold her baby to a couple in Perak and continued the abuse after the delivery.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).