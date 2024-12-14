KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today he has not received any notification from Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz regarding his intention to leave the party and join another.

Bernama quoted the deputy prime minister also saying that, so far, Tengku Zafrul has not approached him to discuss the matter.

“So, we cannot confirm the news about it,” he told reporters after attending the 4th Ketengah College Convocation Ceremony at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here.

He was responding to media reports claiming that Tengku Zafrul, who is also the minister of investment, trade and industry, is planning to join PKR to be nominated as the next Selangor menteri besar.

Ahmad Zahid stated that parties within the Unity Government should not recruit members from other coalition parties to preserve mutual trust and cooperation.

He urged all parties in the Unity Government to maintain the unity established within the coalition.

He also reminded party members and leaders to prioritise their party’s interests above personal agendas.

“Any personal agenda must be set aside if one wishes for their party to be prioritised. If personal interests take precedence, then it is up to the members to evaluate that person’s integrity,” he said.

When asked about the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on the handling of issues related to the sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks, and South Ledge, Ahmad Zahid said the government has left the matter to the Attorney General for further action.

The RCI report previously recommended that a criminal investigation could be initiated against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad under Section 415(b) of the Penal Code, punishable under Sections 417 and 418 of the same code.



