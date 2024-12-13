JOHOR BARU, Dec 13 — There is a growing demand among Singaporeans for education incorporating Islamic elements, particularly in Johor, Malaysia.

According to The Straits Times (ST), many Singaporean parents are turning to Malaysian schools after struggling to secure spots in Singapore’s full-time Islamic religious schools, or madrasahs. Public data indicates that madrasahs in Singapore accept only 400 Primary 1 students annually, who then progress through the levels to pre-university.

ST reported that Idrissi International School in Johor is one of two international schools attracting Singaporean students where lessons are in English, while incorporating Islamic values. Similarly, Mount Safa International Islamic School, located in Johor Bahru, has been providing such education for over a decade.

These Malaysian schools offer an option for Singaporean students looking for an academic curriculum aligned with Cambridge International standards, while also incorporating religious education, including Islamic history, Arabic, and Quran studies.

School fees for foreign students is said to range from RM14,000 to RM30,000 a year, depending on the level of education.

According to ST, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, which oversees the six madrasahs in the country, said that while it encourages Islamic education in full-time madrasahs, it acknowledges that some families may opt for alternatives. Apart from meeting the annual intake quota, students hoping to secure a Primary 1 spot in Singapore’s madrasahs must also pass an entrance exam as part of the Joint Madrasah Admission Exercise.

Idrissi’s principal, Mustafa Shemmari told ST that there is a growing trend of Singaporeans moving to Johor in recent years to send their children to school in the state.

The Johor-based school, which has a capacity of 600 students, currently has around 150 students from 16 countries. Most are Malaysian, with 20 per cent from Singapore, and the remainder from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Britain, and Australia.

Mustafa explained that, unlike the Setia Alam branch in Selangor, the Johor campus also has a few non-Muslim students.

“We’re not strictly an Islamic school, but an international school with Islamic values infused in it,” he was quoted as saying.

At Mount Safa, around 17 per cent of the 204 all-Muslim students are Singaporean.

The school, co-founded in 2012 by Singaporean Asmadi Ahmad, an NTU graduate and Raffles Institution alumnus, emphasises both academic and religious studies. In addition to the standard curriculum, the school focuses on sports like swimming, archery, horse riding, and karate. It also organises leadership camps and field trips to organic farms.

Md Noor Haron, director of Mount Safa’s parent company, Safa International Schools Berhad, and another co-founder, shared that the school aims to attract Singaporean students, particularly those unable to secure spots in Singapore’s madrasahs.

“We feel it is our duty and responsibility as fellow Muslims to offer this option to Singaporean Muslim families,” he said. He also mentioned plans to open another school in Iskandar Puteri but did not provide further details.

Noor stated that projects like the Rapid Transit System Link, a rail service connecting Singapore and Johor Bahru, and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone will increase the number of Singaporeans in Johor.

Singaporean parents who have enrolled their children at these Johor schools told ST that they are drawn to the balance of academic and religious education, particularly since lessons are conducted in English, making the transition from Singapore’s English-medium schools easier.