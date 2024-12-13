PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh stated today that she has no knowledge of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz allegedly joining the party.

According to Malaysiakini, Fuziah said PKR has not received any membership application from Zafrul, who is currently an Umno Supreme Council member.

She noted that the PKR central leadership committee reviews new membership applications during its monthly meetings, and an application from a prominent figure like Zafrul would not go unnoticed.

“We will approve (membership applications) during every central leadership meeting. As of the last meeting on Nov 30, there was none (from Zafrul). The next batch of applications will be discussed in our upcoming meeting,” she was quoted as saying today.

Fuziah was addressing speculation about rumours that Zafrul might leave Umno to join PKR.

The Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living clarified that Zafrul had not reached out to her to discuss or express any interest in joining the party.

“I never received anything personally from him. If he wants to (join PKR), perhaps he has filled out the form online. If that’s the case, I don’t know, because (his form) would be in the online system.

Earlier today, Free Malaysia Today reported, citing unnamed sources, that discussions were underway for Zafrul to join PKR.

The report also suggested that Zafrul was being considered for a position within the Selangor administration, currently led by PKR.