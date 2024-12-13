PASIR PUTEH, Dec 13 — Police shot dead a local male suspect who had 24 previous criminal records, including drug offences, in Jeram Pasu, here, early this morning.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, said that the incident, at 5.30 am, occurred when the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team from the Kelantan contingent police headquarters was trailing behind a Perodua Bezza car, driven by a suspect from Melor, Kota Baru.

He said that, following this, the CID team intercepted and stopped the suspect’s vehicle in Jeram Pasu. Upon being approached, the suspect exited his car and opened fire on the officers.

“The CID team returned fire, and the suspect was shot dead at the scene in Jeram Pasu.

“Further checks revealed that the 31-year-old suspect had 17 previous criminal records, including gang robbery and firearms, as well as seven drug-related cases,” he told reporters, at the scene of the incident in Jeram Pasu, here, today. — Bernama