PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will announce a solution to the issue of rising medical insurance premium rates soon, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, also the Unity Government spokesman, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told today’s Cabinet meeting that the central bank needs a little more time before making an announcement.

“The prime minister has dealt with this matter during the question and answer session on Tuesday (Dec 10) that BNM will evaluate, discuss and, finally, announce the decision on the issue of insurance rates.

“Today, the prime minister told the Cabinet, there is a need for a little more time, but not too long (before) BNM makes an announcement,” he said at the weekly media conference of the Communications Minister here today.

At the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, Anwar said the BNM and Ministry of Health (MOH) will establish controls to ensure that medical insurance premiums will not rise too steeply to the extent of burdening the people.

Yesterday, during the winding-up session for the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 at the policy stage for his ministry in the Dewan Negara, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan was reported as saying that BNM will announce further details on interim measures to address the rise in insurance premiums next week.

As such, Fahmi is confident that the upcoming announcement will provide relief to all Malaysians, who hope that the issue can be tackled in the best possible way. — Bernama