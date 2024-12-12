KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the National Registration Department (JPN) will hold further discussions on the proposed amendments to the Sabah Births and Deaths Registration Ordinance (CAP.123) with the Sabah State Attorney-General today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the discussion aimed to ensure all legal, operational, and amendment implications were thoroughly reviewed.

“I would like to emphasise that any amendment to CAP.123 requires the agreement and approval of the Sabah State Government first before any amendment is made at the Federal level,” he said during the winding-up session for the 2025 Supply Bill for the ministry in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

Shamsul Anuar added that his ministry would also ensure all processes run smoothly to avoid violating any regulations.

He said the proposed amendment to the ordinance stemmed from discussions with the Sabah State Attorney-General’s Office (SAGC) since June 2020 and several workshops involving relevant parties.

On steps to enhance surveillance and security in Sarawak’s maritime areas, especially in Beting Patinggi Ali, he said KDN, through the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), would ensure at least two MMEA assets patrolled the area at all times.

“Meanwhile, aerial surveillance will continue to be carried out periodically to detect intrusions in the country’s waters in the South China Sea over a wider area.

“Additionally, we will develop the Malaysian Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) radar in Sarawak because the area is vast, and this radar surveillance has significantly improved maritime intelligence and detentions within the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, during the winding-up session for her ministry, said there were currently no proposals to draft specific legislation to enhance women’s involvement in politics.

She said such a proposal required careful consideration by the government and comprehensive agreement from all political parties.

“I would like to urge all political parties to commit to ensuring women are given fair opportunities to continue participating as party leaders, especially as candidates in elections.

“If each party takes this matter seriously and upholds the policy of at least 30 per cent participation of women, this goal can be achieved even without legislation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, during his ministry’s winding-up session, said the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) spent 100 per cent of the RM100 million allocation given in 2023 and 98.9 per cent in 2024.

He said this differed to previous years, namely 2016 to 2022, where unspent allocations for MITRA’s community development programmes were recorded.

“For example, from 2020 to 2022, when the country was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government only spent around 62 to 65 per cent of MITRA’s allocation, resulting in approximately RM108 million being returned to the Ministry of Finance.

“This was a significant loss as the allocations should have been used for aid and welfare purposes for the Indian community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama