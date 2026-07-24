KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has sailed straight to the top of the Malaysian box office, living up to the immense global hype surrounding its release.

The bold reimagining of Homer’s timeless tale of war, trauma and homecoming has earned praise for its breathtaking IMAX spectacle, emotional weight and commanding cast performances.

Minions & Monsters settled for second place, while Evil Dead Burn rounded out the top three, signalling Hollywood’s resurgence at the local box office after Asian films dominated much of 2026.

On the streaming front, Agent Kim Reactivated continues to dominate Netflix’s TV rankings, while local drama Bidadari Tanpa Syurga has claimed the No. 1 spot on Viu, and The Husband is currently Disney+’s most-watched series.

To fill your weekend with entertainment, there are plenty of options. Malay Mail rounds up the biggest weekend hits across movies, series, music, and books.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 16 to July 19)

The Odyssey Minions & Monsters Evil Dead Burn Moana Dear You Obsession Toy Story 5 ONE OK ROCK Detox Japan Tour 2025 At Nissan Stadium In Cinemas Hold To Death: Hand In Hand The Shrine

Top 10 streaming (July 13 to July 19)

Netflix

Agent Kim Reactivated: Limited Series The East Palace: Limited Series The Apartment Job: Limited Series Teach You a Lesson: Limited Series Mercy For None: Limited Series Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 I Will Find You José Totoy 3 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1 Spooky in Love: Limited Series

Viu

Bidadari Tanpa Syurga Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary Dream To You Running Man (2026) Ate Kome, I Love You Cinta Dalam Sekam Reborn Rookie Love In Sync The Season GBRB: Farm Operation - Go Go Farm

Disney+

The Husband: Season 1 King of the Hill: Season 15 X-Men ’97: Season 2 A Shop for Killers: Season 2 King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA: Season 1 Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 19 Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 5 Get Real: Season 1 Doctor on the Edge

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 14 to July 22)

Tulus - Teh Hijau Ariana Grande - hate that I made you love me Raim Laode - Iqro’ Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Katy Perry - The One That Got Away Bruno Mars - Risk It All Justin Bieber - Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa Naykilla - MMG (My Mine Gueh) Ifan Seventeen - Jangan Paksa Rindu (Beda)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 14 to July 22)

Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Aufahanie - Butterfly Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Ammar Haikal - Gila Bayang Aziz Harun - Telepati Tulus - Teh Hijau Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Mojo - Romancinta

Top 10 books of the week (July 10 to July 16)

Fiction

The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (HarperCollins) Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown Publishing) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak (Flatiron Books) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) Dark Psychology and Manipulation by William Cooper (AcePremier) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing) I Want to Die, but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (Harper) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)