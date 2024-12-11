KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — An 80-year-old widow lost RM30,000 of her retirement savings after falling victim to a love scam orchestrated by a man who claimed to resemble a Chinese celebrity.

The widow met the scammer online a few months ago. He introduced himself as a young singer and livestreamer from China and shared photos and videos that showed a person with a striking resemblance to a well-known celebrity, according to China Press.

“He told my mother he had lost RM200 million worth of gold and even threatened to take his own life,” her son said. “This made her feel compelled to give him all her savings.”

The family discovered the scam after noticing the elderly woman frequently purchasing virtual game credits at a convenience store.

Her son said the widow believed the scammer was a wealthy and attractive individual facing temporary financial difficulties.

“Since my mother was completely convinced, the family had no choice but to secretly block the scammer’s number on her phone. However, he found other ways to contact her,” he added.

When her savings were depleted, the scammer persuaded her to borrow money from friends.

Despite repeated warnings from her family, the widow defended her actions by saying she was simply helping a friend in need.

Convenience store employees also tried to warn her after observing her suspicious behaviour, but she dismissed their concerns, claiming the credits were for her grandson.

The family estimates her losses to be at least RM30,000, though they believe the actual amount may be higher.

Her son has urged the public to monitor elderly family members closely to prevent them from falling prey to similar scams.

“I hope my mother’s experience serves as a warning to others,” he said.