KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Community Development Department (Kemas) has announced that there will be no increase in fees for its kindergartens (Tabika) and nurseries (Taska) for the upcoming school year.

In a statement today, Kemas clarified that a previous news report titled “Yuran Taska dan Tadika meningkat hingga 25 peratus?” and visuals showing a Kemas Tabika had caused concern among the public.

“Kemas wishes to confirm that there will be no fee increases for the upcoming school session. The MADANI government, through Kemas, remains committed to addressing the burdens faced by the public and strives to ease the challenges experienced by the community.

“We hope that parents remain calm and continue to choose Kemas Tabika as their primary option for Early Childhood Education,” read the statement. — Bernama