KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — A nine-year-old girl suffered minor injuries while her mother was killed in a car crash early this morning while on the way to school near Jalan Lintas, Kepayan.

Fire and Rescue Services Department Putatan station chief Noor Sherriyana Bohari said the distress call was received at 5.21am, and a team of eight was dispatched to the scene, about nine kilometres away.

“Upon arrival, the team found two cars involved in the crash. The victim, 46-year-old, was confirmed dead at the scene,” she said.

CCTV footage showed a Perodua Myvi attempting a U-turn before losing control and crashing into an oncoming Toyota Camry.

The Myvi overturned, while the Camry lost control and collided with a lamp post after the crash.

The Camry, driven by 46-year-old Hazwah Jubrine, was carrying her daughter, Nur Adelia Amanda Mohd Aizat.

The Myvi had two male occupants, Mohammad Nurshahrani Aziz, 20, and Beduin Kantumi, 28.

The daughter had been pulled out of the vehicle by passers-by before the rescue team arrived.

Meanwhile, two men in the Myvi suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

* Viewer discretion is advised.