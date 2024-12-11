SEREMBAN, Dec 11 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is firm and fair in ensuring that borrowers of education or business loans repay their debts to the institution, said Mara chairman Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said that borrowers must take responsibility to repay every cent of public funds, especially since the contracts they sign are loans.

“It is different from charity; this is a loan contract. Mara takes an approach of negotiating with anyone facing difficulties in settling their debts.”

“Each borrower is required to repay their business or education loans according to the schedule. If there are any issues, Mara will ask them to come for negotiations so that rescheduling and restructuring of payments can be arranged,” he said.

He spoke to reporters at the handback ceremony for the SCS class 92 train under the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) project and the collaboration agreement between M Rail Technics (Railtec) and Universiti Kuala Lumpur at the Kereta Api Tanah Melayu Berhad EMU Depot in Seremban today.

Asyraf Wajdi was responding to reports regarding a raid conducted by Mara officers on a house believed to be owned by a famous actress in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, following her failure to pay a loan of RM1 million.

He elaborated that legal action and court proceedings are the last resort to ensure that Mara recovers the disbursed public funds, which can be used to benefit other borrowers.

“It is a standard procedure; loan defaulters, regardless of who they are... Mara does not discriminate. I have personally received many appeals. My principle is simple — appeals must follow the established process,” he said.

He said the problem arises when some borrowers act irresponsibly towards their commitment to repay the loan by going into hiding.

“We are forced to take legal action. It differs from borrowers who genuinely cannot repay due to various factors and borrowers who are ‘procrastinating,’ meaning they deliberately refuse to pay. Sometimes, these individuals prioritise other commitments over repaying their Mara loans.

“I hold this responsibility; this is public money, and I have no authority to write-off debts... don’t deliberately refuse to pay while flaunting wealth... this is unfair to all parties,” he added. — Bernama