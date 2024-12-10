KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Education Ministry must address claims circulating online that the passing grade for the academic year’s final assessment (UASA) has been halved, said a teachers’ group.

According to Free Malaysia Today, National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Fouzi Singon said this was necessary as parents would have seen the claims online.

“Parents are monitoring social media. The Education Ministry must provide them with a clear explanation so they can understand,” he was quoted as saying.

UASA, a school-based assessment, replaced the previously centralised national exams — UPSR for Year 6 and PT3 for Form 3 students — which were phased out in 2021 and 2022.

These assessments are conducted at the end of the school year for students in Standards 4 to 6 and Forms 1 to 3.

Earlier this week, a former teacher made a Facebook post alleging that the grading for the UASA has been lowered from 40 per cent to 20 per cent for a passing grade.

The post also comes amid debate over restoring the UPSR and PT3, following claims that class-based assessments were leading to weaker academic outcomes among students.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has so far resisted such calls, saying it would be unfair to treat Malaysian students as though they were the subjects of experiments.