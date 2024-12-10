KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Police have confirmed that a decomposed body found near the exit ramp of Rawang Bypass is that of a 48-year-old local man.

Acting Gombak district police chief Superintendent Abang Kaderi Abang Wasli said the discovery was reported yesterday at 9.30am in a forested area beneath the Rawang Bypass.

“The body was found lying on the ground, fully clothed, and wearing a helmet,” he said in a statement yesterday, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“Police also found personal items belonging to the deceased, including a wallet containing an identification card and a wristwatch,” he added.

The body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for today.

Superintendent Abang Kaderi said the case has been classified as sudden death.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

“Members of the public can contact Rawang police station chief Inspector Zharif Zakaria at 013-2969222 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222,” he said.