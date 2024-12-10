KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Police are continuing investigations into former Goldman Sachs Malaysia investment banking chief Roger Ng over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal by reviewing related documents.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Ng remains in police custody to assist with the probe, according to a Bernama report.

“The investigation is ongoing. There is still information we require as there are many documents to examine, not just one or two,” he said at a press conference after the launch of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) coffee table book at a hotel here today as part of the Community Reading Encouragement Programme.

Razarudin confirmed in October last year that police had arrested Ng over the 1MDB scandal investigation.

He said the arrest was made on October 9, 2022, and the investigation is being conducted under Section 409 of the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Yesterday, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who represents former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said they would file a court application yesterday to interview Ng, who is currently in police custody.

He said the interview was necessary to assist Najib’s defence in an ongoing case.