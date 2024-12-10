KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A police enforcement team went to the aid of man struggling with a deflated tyre on his car in Johor Baru yesterday.

The team from Johor Baru Utara district police headquarters stopped to provided roadside assistance to a Proton Iriz driven by a man travelling with his family.

Sergeant Pakazi Mat Daud and Corporal Hassanuddin Abd Razak replaced the car’s damaged tire, ensuring the vehicle could continue its journey safely at Jalan Johor Bahru-Air Hitam.

“The swift action by our officers reflects PDRM’s commitment to ensuring smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users, especially in Johor Baru Utara,” said a representative from the district police.

Thanks to the timely intervention, the family was able to proceed to their destination without further delays.