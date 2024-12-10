KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Sessions Court today granted Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin a temporary release of his international passport for a medical consultation regarding his pancreatic cancer and to visit his grandchild in the United Kingdom.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed the application following submissions by Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, who requested the passport to be returned from today until Jan 14, 2025.

“The court has heard and considered the arguments presented by both parties. The court is satisfied and has decided to allow the applicant’s request. The passport will be returned to the court on Jan 14, 2025, as stipulated in the application.

“The court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to obtain the best possible medical treatment for his condition, and there is no evidence to suggest that he intends to abscond,” said Azura.

Earlier, Hisyam informed the court that his client sought the temporary release of his international passport to travel to the United Kingdom to consult Prof Brian Davidson, a specialist in liver, bile duct, and pancreatic surgery, as well as cancer management.

“My client believes that the said doctor can provide valuable insights regarding his condition. Accordingly, my client has scheduled an appointment with Prof Brian at 6.30 pm on Dec 18 at the Platinum Medical Centre in London. This consultation is essential for my client to obtain the necessary treatment recommendations during that period,” said Hisyam.

The lawyer also informed the court that Muhyiddin had recently undergone a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan to monitor his pancreatic cancer, which showed that his CA 19-9 tumor marker levels had increased slightly above the normal range.

“Although still in remission, the rise in his CA 19-9 marker levels has caused some concern for my client,” he added.

However, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mahadi Jumaat objected to Muhyiddin’s request for a second opinion on his cancer treatment, contending that Malaysia possesses sufficient specialists, consultants, and facilities for the applicant to receive the necessary medical care locally.

“As for the applicant’s grounds for the second request, which is to visit his family and children in the UK, this is not a pressing or urgent matter but rather a personal one,” stated Mahadi, who handled the case alongside DPPs Noralis Mat and Zander Lim Wai Keong.

Meanwhile, Azura scheduled Jan 16, 2025, for the decision on the prosecution’s application to jointly hear the four abuse of power charges and three charges of receiving illegal proceeds against Muhyiddin.

The charges were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009, and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, respectively.

On Sept 11, the Court of Appeal dismissed Muhyiddin’s application to review its earlier decision, which reinstated the four abuse of power charges involving RM232.5 million against him.

Muhyiddin, 77, in his capacity as then-prime minister and Bersatu president, is accused of abusing his position to solicit RM232.5 million in bribes related to the Jana Wibawa Project from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, as well as Datuk Azman Yusoff, for the benefit of his political party.

The four abuse of power offences were allegedly committed at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Perdana Putra Building, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

Whereas, for the two counts of receiving illegal proceeds, the Bersatu president is accused of receiving RM195 million from Bukhary Equity, deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account at the Menara KL branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

For the third count of receiving illegal proceeds, Muhyiddin was charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13 last year with receiving RM5 million from unlawful activities. The case was subsequently transferred to the Sessions Court here to be tried jointly. — Bernama