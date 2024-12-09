ALOR SETAR, Dec 9 — In the wake of the recent flood crisis in Kedah, the response from Putra Medical Centre (PMC) has been both swift and strategic.

Lee Yong Qian, the brand’s strategic director, spoke to its current efforts and future plans which address the urgent needs of affected communities.

Prioritising employee and patient well-being amidst Kedah floods

In the wake of Kedah’s devastating flood crisis, Putra Medical Centre (PMC) has reinforced its commitment to community care by prioritising in-house patient care, ensuring both employees and current patients are supported during these trying times.

Strategic Director Lee Yong Qian explained, “Our immediate focus has been the well-being of our employees, many of whom were impacted by the floods, alongside ensuring our existing patients received uninterrupted care.”

Medical aid for employees affected by floods

PMC offered medical aid services such as basic health screenings and body check-ups to 40–50 employees affected by the floods. These services were provided free of charge, demonstrating the organisation’s dedication to its staff. Thankfully, most staff did not display symptoms or illnesses requiring admission, with many staying on-site for comfort rather than as admitted patients.

Challenges for employees have been minimal due to proactive measures, which included offering meals, clean water, and expedited salary payments. Assistance also came in the form of transportation support from local communities and food supplies arranged by PMC.

Continued commitment to in-house patient care

PMC remains steadfast in ensuring that its existing patients receive first-priority treatment. “Our focus has been on maintaining the quality of care for those already admitted to our facility during the floods, regardless of their direct impact from the crisis,” said Lee.

Efforts include enhanced resource allocation to ensure no disruptions in service delivery and round-the-clock support by hospital staff. This proactive approach underscores PMC’s dedication to holistic and compassionate healthcare.

Overcoming operational challenges

Despite logistical difficulties such as water cut-offs and transportation hurdles, PMC has successfully distributed care packages containing food and water to employees and the local community. Collaborative efforts with local volunteers have played a crucial role in transporting employees out of flood-affected regions, further demonstrating the hospital’s resourcefulness and teamwork during the crisis.

A beacon of resilience in northern Malaysia

PMC’s quick and effective response reflects its commitment to community-centric healthcare. By combining strategic foresight with a compassionate approach, the hospital continues to serve as a pillar of strength for Kedah and the surrounding regions.

“We stand ready to expand our efforts as the situation evolves,” affirmed Datuk Dr Lee Gaik Cheng, managing director of PMC.