JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 41-year-old trader to 10 years’ imprisonment for a vicious attack on his then-pregnant wife, leaving her in a coma about three years ago.

Judge Fatimah Zahari imposed the sentence on Rosmaini Abd Raof today, after concluding that the prosecution proved the case beyond doubt.

“Therefore, the accused is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment starting with his conviction date today,” she said.

Earlier, defence lawyer Mohd Salleh Togimin pleaded for a lighter sentence as his client has a heart condition, was self-employed and needed to support two wives and eight children.

Rosmaini was also represented by lawyers Kamal Hisham Ja’afar and Aina Kamila Zalizam.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu.

Lawyers Muhammad Hazeem Mohd Norizan and Syufri A. Samad held a watching brief for the family of the ex-wife, Jahidah Nordin.

On June 17, 2021, Rosmaini claimed trial after he was accused of hitting Jahidah’s head, face, hands and kicking her back, causing severe injuries. She was then his third wife and was pregnant at the time.

Based on the charge sheet, Rosmaini committed the attack at an apartment in Kampung Aman, Larkin here at 6am on May 4, 2021.

He was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Jahidah, who is a civil servant, safely gave birth to a baby boy via caesarean section on November 30, 2021.

On March 15 last year, the Seremban Syariah Lower Court allowed the fasakh (to rescind or annul the marriage) application submitted by Jahidah’s family on February 1, 2023.