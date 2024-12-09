KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Clearing immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will soon take less than five seconds with the introduction of 40 additional autogates equipped with QR code technology, according to Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

He said the enhanced autogates, to be installed at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, will speed up the immigration process significantly compared to the current clearance time of 10 to 15 seconds.

“This improvement will allow passengers to clear immigration in under five seconds using QR code technology.

“The procurement process for the additional autogates is expected to be completed in three weeks,” Zakaria said during a corporate visit to Media Prima Berhad at Balai Berita Bangsar today, as quoted by Berita Harian.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously announced the initiative, highlighting it as part of Malaysia’s preparations for assuming the ASEAN chairmanship next year.

Currently, KLIA operates 40 autogates.

The additional units, approved after discussions with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), aim to reduce congestion at the country’s busiest airport. — Bernama