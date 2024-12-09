KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The government has been urged to act boldly and without fear of political threats to implement the national health insurance scheme, for the good of the people as a whole.

Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said that the scheme, if established, could help patients obtain healthcare services more effectively, especially for treatment cases that require long waiting periods such as radiotherapy, organ transplants or referrals for heart cases to specialist clinics.

He said this is because through the scheme, patient healthcare funds can be collected with part being contributed by the government, while the rest is obtained by requiring the people to contribute, similar to the Employees Provident Fund and the Social Security Organisation.

“In terms of implementing an initiative, such as rationalising diesel subsidies, there are indeed political risks and grievances, but the government’s courageous action has ultimately saved the people’s money from being channelled to those who do not deserve it.

“Therefore, in the case of this insurance scheme, its form has been studied for a long time, so I hope that today’s government has the political will to implement it by looking at its positive impact on the people, without being afraid of political threats,” he said in the debate session on the Supply Bill 2025 at the Dewan Negara today.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad at the same session called on Local Authorities (PBT) to be stricter in ensuring that advertising signboards at business premises use the correct Malay sentence and grammar.

He said the call is not racist but rather it takes into account Article 152 of the Federal Constitution which stipulates Malay as the national language of the country.

“For example, I have seen an advertising signboard with the sentence ‘kedai saya menjual nasi lemak dengan bihun dan sotong yang direbus’. This is happening in the city, is the local government not seeing this problem and statement?

“Article 152 of the Federal Constitution means, other languages, please (use), there is no problem but our language (Bahasa Melayu) has been written in the Constitution and needs to be respected by all. Therefore, strengthen this language through enforcement,” he said.

The Senate will sit again tomorrow. — Bernama