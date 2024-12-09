KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) in Alor Setar, Kedah has resumed operations today after being closed for 10 days due to severe flooding.

According to a Berita Harian report, the airport’s manager Ikram Alif Mansoor said 14 domestic flights, including routes to and from Kuala Lumpur, Subang and Johor Baru, are scheduled for the day.

“Starting today, LTSAH’s flight operations have reopened after being closed since November 29 due to flooding,” Ikram said.

He added, “We are scheduled to receive 14 flights, including seven arrivals and seven departures, with Batik Air commencing its operations here today.”

Ikram said 80 Malaysia Airports Berhad (MAB) staff are on duty to ensure smooth flight operations and passenger safety.

“As of this morning, all flights in and out of LTSAH are running smoothly, and we expect today’s operations to follow the set schedule,” he said.

Ikram added that airport staff will conduct regular inspections of the runway to ensure it meets required safety standards.

Malaysia Airports also announced the reopening of the runway in a post on X, writing, “We are pleased to share that the runway at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (AOR) has reopened after its temporary closure due to flooding.”

Flooding on November 29 inundated areas around Kepala Batas, including LTSAH’s main runway, forcing the airport to close.

The disaster also affected the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base housing the Air Force College (KTU), where floodwaters entered the hangar, damaging Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft.