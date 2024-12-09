JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — The Autogate and QR Code scanning system failure at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here has been resolved.

Johor Immigration Department director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the cause of the Autogate and QR Code scanning system failure on Sunday was due to the BSI building’s core switch.

He said the faulty core switch was identified following an internal investigation that was conducted after the two systems failed to function at noon yesterday.

“There was a problem with the building’s core switch and this is under a company that manages BSI.

“As a result of the commitment made by the company, both the Autogate and QR Code scanning systems were fully restored at 6.30pm,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi said continuous monitoring will be carried out in an effort to ensure that such disruptions do not recur.

“The Johor Immigration Department will strive to improve its work processes and existing systems to ensure smooth movement at the main entry points of Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that hundreds of people were stranded at BSI for several hours after the Autogate and QR Code scanning system malfunctioned.

The BSI CIQ is considered among one of the busiest border crossings in the region where more than 300,000 enter and exit on a daily basis.